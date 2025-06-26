Illicit drugs, shot gun found at Invercargill address

Photo: Getty Images

An Invercargill woman has been arrested after police found LSD, MDMA and cannabis at her address, as part of a wider crackdown on drug dealing.

Southland police confirmed in a release today they found the substances during a search warrant at a Mabel Bush address on Tuesday, alongside a shot gun.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into shutting down drug dealers' operations across the region, the release said.

Police said the 40-year-old woman was charged with offering to supply LSD, possession for supply of LSD, and possession of MDMA and cannabis.

She has appeared in court and was remanded on bail.

The warrant adds to the 15 warrants and 10 arrests made last week in the Southern district, police said.

They were part of Operation Strata — which primarily targets drug dealers with gang connections.

“We have a pretty simple message — if you sell drugs, expect police to be in touch,” Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said.

“We simply will not tolerate drug dealers profiting from the suffering and harm of others.”

Investigations were ongoing.

- APL