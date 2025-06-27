Bungling pair swap blame for tipsy carpark confusion

An allegedly drunk duo engaged in a tat-for-tat blame game over who was trying to drive their vehicle out of a Dunedin carpark complex.

Police were called to the Moray Pl carpark at 3.45pm yesterday after members of the public witnessed a vehicle struggling to exit the building, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

When police arrived, they located two men, aged 25 and 26, still in the carpark with their vehicle.

The pair both appeared to be under the influence, Sgt Lee said.

When officers asked who was driving, the pair both pinned the blame on one another, and as a result, both underwent breath testing procedures.

One of the men recorded a breath alcohol level of 1013mcg — over four times the legal limit of 250mcg — and the other recorded 702mcg.

Both men had their licences suspended for 28 days and were charged.

The pair would both appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

