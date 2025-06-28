Ex-navy serviceman named Act candidate

Anthony Kenny. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A former navy serviceman is being backed by Act New Zealand to ensure the Dunedin City Council is a tight ship, if he is elected.

The party selected Anthony Kenny as its candidate for the council and said he could bring discipline, leadership and real world experience to the table.

Mr Kenny had 22 years in the Royal New Zealand Navy before he joined a communications technology company, of which he became a joint owner.

"Rates must deliver real value, and core services should come first," he said.

"I want safer streets, better infrastructure, and transparent leadership that truly represents ratepayers, not political agendas."

Act has not previously stood candidates in council elections.

The Labour Party endorsed Jett Groshinski and Cr Steve Walker as city council candidates.

The Green Party endorsed Mickey Treadwell for the mayoralty, or to become a councillor, alongside Rose Finnie and Lily Warring for the council.

— APL