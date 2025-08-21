Fries with a side of coke: Dunedin man 'caught snorting at restaurant table'

Photo: ODT Files

A Dunedin man allegedly having some lines of coke with his dinner ended his evening with a court date being spotted sniffing powder while dining out.

Fellow customers enjoying their dinners in a Green Island restaurant called police after the 33-year-old man was seen allegedly taking cocaine at his table at about 7pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

When police apprehended the man he allegedly still had some cocaine.

No other drugs or drug paraphernalia were found in a search of his car.

The man was arrested, charged with possession of cocaine and was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

