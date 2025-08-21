One injured, traffic light bowled in central city crash

Firefighters at the scene this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A person was injured and a traffic light was knocked down in a two-vehicle crash in central Dunedin late this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said emergency services responded to the crash, involving a truck and a car, about 11.45am.

Nobody was trapped and crews provided initial scene safety owing to the felled light.

A police spokesman said the traffic light was knocked over during the crash and contractors were working to repair it.

‘‘One person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries and motorists should expect delays while the scene is cleared,’’ he said.