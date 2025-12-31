Fishing equipment seized by ranger

Otago Fish & Game officer Cole Briggs holds rods seized during compliance checks and angler surveys on Lake Dunstan this week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Three anglers had fishing gear seized by Otago Fish & Game rangers on Lake Dunstan on Monday.

One person was found fishing without a licence, and two others were issued offence notices for fishing with more than one rod each.

The rangers were conducting compliance checks as part of a larger survey of anglers on Lake Dunstan this season — making it the latest lake to be included in the region’s fisheries monitoring programme.

Rangers interviewed 25 anglers on the lake, combining compliance checks with survey questions to manage the lake fishery.

"Rangers are out and about on lakes and rivers across the region at this time of year," Otago Fish & Game officer Cole Briggs said in a statement.

"It’s a pity to see easily avoidable offences being committed by a few anglers.

"However, we’re pleased to say most anglers are following the rules and having a great holiday — we’d like it stay that way." — Allied Media