Cherry-pit spitting competition a cheery day out

Showing he still has it is Dunedin-based Aaron Collins, who reclaimed the top spot at this year’s national cherry-pit spitting contest in Cromwell yesterday. Mr Collins’ sister and two of his four children also took places at the contest. PHOTOS: JULIE ASHER

The family that ... spits together, plays together?

That may be true, as it was a family affair at the national cherry-pit spitting competition in Cromwell yesterday.

Inaugural champion Aaron Collins, of Dunedin, was back in top form after being absent for the past two years due to work commitments.

The man nicknamed Thundertongue when he competed in Western Australia once again took top honours with the longest spit of 10.47m.

An earlier distance of 15m during the heats was deemed to be wind-assisted.

Not content with taking the men’s section, Mr Collins also brought along his four children and sister Hannah to the event.

Ms Collins was second in the women’s section, daughter Emma, 14, won the under-16 girls event and son Daniel, 11, was third in the boy’s under-16 contest.

Leading the way for Central Otago families were father and son duo Michael and Bob Wardill. Michael was delighted to beat his son to second place in the men’s competition.

Cromwell Promotions Group marketing and communications manager Tanya Dennis said the perfect weather contributed to a wonderful day, with about 100 people trying their luck on the mat.

Dressed to impress Billie Atkins (6) won the under-8 cherry dress-up competition.

Each contestant was given three cherries in exchange for their entry fee.

There was no limit how many times they could pay and try during the heats. Contestants ranged from 2-year-old Naomi Mukata to people easily old enough to be her grandparents.

Women’s section winner Laure Veneilhan arrived from France yesterday and headed directly to the competition, cleaning up with a 7.93m effort.

Cherries donated by Jackson’s Orchard were used for the contest and winners left with a box of the summer treats to enjoy in a more leisurely fashion.

For those not keen on spitting, there was a hotly contested colouring competition, judged by Cromwell artists Judy Cockeram and Rachel Hirabayashi, and cherry dress-up contest, which featured outfits with cherries printed on them and some in cherry-coloured clothes.

Winner of the under-8 section Billie Atkins sported cherry hairties and earrings as well as cherries printed on her skirt and drawn on her face.

julie.asher@odt.co.nz