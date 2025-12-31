New pub owners get locals’ support

Cantabrians Jeanette Ellis and Russell Lilley are the proud new owners of the Luggate Hotel. PHOTO: OLIVIA CALDWELL

In the two weeks they have owned the Luggate Hotel, Cantabrians Jeanette Ellis and Russell Lilley have changed the menu, opened the restaurant, hired staff and purchased a courtesy coach.

This is all to contribute to making the hotel a place to socialise and be proud of, Mrs Ellis said.

Mr Lilley has owned the Rolly Inn, in Rolleston, for 27 years and the couple also own the Dunsandel Bar and Cafe, so they know their country pubs.

"When we arrived we got a standing ovation.

"I have never met locals like it, they are just bloody outstanding" Mr Lilley said.

The 19th-century hotel, which includes a store, garden bar and cottage-style accommodation, was put on the market in October by Luggate locals Rowena and Rod Bowler, who had owned it since 2016.

Mrs Ellis and Mr Lilley purchased the bar and corner store for $4.6 million and are slowly making changes.

"Russell had a liking for the Luggate Hotel from when he used to work down here building houses and had holiday homes in Wanaka for years," Mrs Ellis said.

Living in a caravan while working the busy summer period, they hope to eventually move down and settle in Luggate permanently.

"We are going to do it ourselves and just have good staff.

"We have given the chef the manager’s accommodation."

"We want to make it the centre of the community and provide meat raffles and bingo and grocery grabs."

