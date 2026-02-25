Residents evacuated as Central Otago fire threatens properties

The fire is in the Springvale area, near Clyde. Photo: Supplied / Facebook

At least eight homes have reportedly been evacuated in Central Otago as a quick-moving blaze threatens properties.

Helicopters are being used to fight the large grass fire at Springvale, near Clyde.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the blaze about 3.30pm today near Springvale Rd.

The road is closed and police have been evacuating residents.

At least eight houses were affected, RNZ has reported. The fire was 400m x 400m initially, but a spokesperson said it spread quickly through grass and pine trees.



Crews were called to the grass fire blaze about 3.30pm today. Photo Melissa Jayne/supplied

"The fire is emitting a lot of smoke which is drifting towards Alexandra. If you are in the vicinity of the smoke, please stay inside with windows closed," Fire and Emergency said.

Thirteen crews supported by helicopters were fighting the blaze. Another five crews were on their way.

Fire and Emergency said it was also working alongside police to support evacuations where needed and there were likely to be more road closures.

Fire and Emergency NZ has asked the public to stay away from the area. Photo: Evie Sinclair/ODT

In a post on social media, Otago Fire and Emergency warned the public to take extra care while undertaking any hot works in the area, for example welding, grinding and lawn mowing, as a large number of resources were responding to the Springvale blaze.

"Please stay away from the area of the fire so firefighters can do their job to contain the fire."

Police said they were alerted to a grass fire in the Springvale area, specifically around Brandy Hill or McArthurs Ridge, about 4pm.

- Allied Media