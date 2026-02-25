Residents evacuated as Central Otago fire threatens properties

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Helicopters are being used to fight the large grass fire at Springvale, near Clyde.
Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the blaze about 3.30pm today near Springvale Rd.
The road is closed and police have been evacuating residents.
At least eight houses were affected, RNZ has reported. The fire was 400m x 400m initially, but a spokesperson said it spread quickly through grass and pine trees.
Thirteen crews supported by helicopters were fighting the blaze. Another five crews were on their way.
Fire and Emergency said it was also working alongside police to support evacuations where needed and there were likely to be more road closures.
"Please stay away from the area of the fire so firefighters can do their job to contain the fire."
Police said they were alerted to a grass fire in the Springvale area, specifically around Brandy Hill or McArthurs Ridge, about 4pm.
