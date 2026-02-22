Workshops to help non-profit organisations

Free monthly workshops designed to strengthen the capability of non-profit organisations and provide them with the tools needed for longterm financial sustainability are returning to the district.

Taking place in Arrowtown, Queenstown and Wānaka from March to June, The Funding Series is funded by the Queenstown Lakes District Council and hosted in partnership with huddl, Three Lakes Cultural Trust, Sport Central, and the Conservation Alliance.

huddl project lead Fiona Reeve said following a successful programme launch last year with several sold-out sessions, it was great to see the collaborative approach delivering real value for the sector.

“By working together, we’ve been able to provide practical tools and training to help set organisations up for long-term success.

“Seeing groups grow their confidence around funding through these shared workshops is exactly the outcome we’re aiming for. This year we’d also encourage boards and trustees to attend alongside their staff and volunteers.”

Three Lakes Cultural Trust chief operating officer Samantha Kirk agreed. ‘‘The need to better understand and navigate funding was a consistent theme through our consultation on the Te Muka Toi, Te Muka Takata, Creativity, Culture and Heritage Strategy. We are thrilled to work with other local groups to help bring this to life.”