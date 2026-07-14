Vision hailed as Treble Cone skifield marks 50 years

Skiers gather at the official opening of Treble Cone skifield 50 years ago. PHOTOS: WĀNAKA HISTORY

Treble Cone skifield’s 50th anniversary has been marked by the Upper Clutha History Society.

The society’s Wānaka History page posted photographs from the skifield’s official opening on August 14, 1976, on social media.

It said the ski area was the result of vision, immense effort and touch-and-go financing started in 1968 by Murray Raffills, Ray Cleland, Rod Aubrey, Tim Wallis and Don Ross.

Crowds gather at Treble Cone skifield to mark the official opening in 1976.

Many others joined their vision to make Treble Cone a reality, it said.

“The field opened with four sketchy rope tows, no groomer and a double A-frame base shelter with very basic facilities.

“Even constructing the road was an epic endeavour, completed by Ken Harliwich’s crew through the summer of 1975-76. The season ended early with a $4000 loss, but spurred greater investment and a drive to improve the facilities.”

David Jaquiery took the photographs of the official public opening.