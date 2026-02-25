Crash blocks part of SH1 in East Taieri

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services are attending a crash that has blocked part of State Highway 1 in East Taieri.
The crash involving two vehicles happened on Main South Rd (SH1) early this evening.
A spokesman for the NZ Transport Agency said the road is blocked between Riccarton Road East and Gladfield Rd.
A detour is in place for the affected northbound lane, with road users advised to turn left at Gladfield Rd and follow directions on site.
The southbound lane is open.
- Allied Media