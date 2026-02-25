Wednesday, 25 February 2026

Crash blocks part of SH1 in East Taieri

    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Emergency services are attending a crash that has blocked part of State Highway 1 in East Taieri.

    The crash involving two vehicles happened on Main South Rd (SH1) early this evening. 

    A spokesman for the NZ Transport Agency said the road is blocked between Riccarton Road East and Gladfield Rd.

    A detour is in place for the affected northbound lane, with road users advised to turn left at Gladfield Rd and follow directions on site.

    The southbound lane is open.   

    - Allied Media 

     

     

