Crash blocks part of SH1 in East Taieri

Emergency services are attending a crash that has blocked part of State Highway 1 in East Taieri.

The crash involving two vehicles happened on Main South Rd (SH1) early this evening.

A spokesman for the NZ Transport Agency said the road is blocked between Riccarton Road East and Gladfield Rd.

A detour is in place for the affected northbound lane, with road users advised to turn left at Gladfield Rd and follow directions on site.

The southbound lane is open.

- Allied Media