Challenge acquired by triathlete group

Jane Sharman

Last week it was announced the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) had acquired a majority share of the Challenge family.

A Challenge Wānaka press release called the announcement ‘‘an exciting and positive step forward for the sport globally’’.

Challenge Family race series is made up of over 30 events globally and has been operating for more than 20 years.

Challenge Wānaka trust and event director Jane Sharman said the news signalled the beginning of a new era for the sport.

‘‘For more than two decades Challenge Family events have been built on strong local communities, athlete-first experiences and a genuine passion for the sport.

‘‘We’re encouraged by the shared vision outlined by the PTO, Challenge Family and World Triathlon to create a more unified and visible global series.

‘‘This feels like a positive evolution for triathlon, one that brings greater clarity to the competition structure and strengthens the pathways for professional and age group athletes alike,’’ she said.

Ms Sharman said Challenge Wānaka had prepared to welcome 3,000 athletes.

‘‘Including a strong professional field, age group competitors, school events . . .all coming together for what promises to be a very special anniversary edition,’’ she said.

The triathlon world tour will officially begin in 2027, with further details expected in the coming months.

The 2026 Challenge Family calendar will continue under its existing brand as planning progresses.