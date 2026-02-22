Rugby boys on fundraising trail for Australian tour

A group of Year 8 rugby players are fundraising for their Australian tour and hope the community will help them achieve their goal.

Rugby parent Anna Sutton said the money raised would help get the boys’ team to Australia.

“We’ve had a couple of Australian tours come through and play our boys in the recent years and a group of parents got together and said, why can’t we do this for our Year 8s.

“We had initial conversations and those conversations have grown legs and now those legs are moving.

“We believe we’ll need $80,000 and budgeting for around $3000 per child, so all of the travelling kids will be fully funded as well as a number of chaperones,’’ she said.

“We have done food and bars for birthdays, car parking and have a fourwheel drive event in Bendigo in March.’’

Ms Sutton said the rugby tour was planned for the October school holidays, so the team members were hoping to raise most of their funds before the peak of the rugby season.

“We are always looking for opportunities for the kids to earn the money, the trip is for them so we want them to get behind it, rather than the parents doing all the work.

“We want them to be involved in the fundraising as much as we can so they can appreciate the value of it,’’ she said.

Ms Sutton said there would be 22 players going on the tour, accompanied by four chaperones and several parents.

“The team is all local kids that have played over the years for Upper Clutha.

“Year 8 is the final year playing for the club before they play for school.

“The boys are so stoked about it, there is a lot of excitement going around,’’ she said.

The rugby tour is set to be five to seven nights with the boys playing at least three games between Sydney and Orange.

For more information, go the Junior Upper Clutha Rugby Club Facebook page.