High demand in Naseby prompts conserve water notice

High demand for water in Naseby during the holiday season has led to the Central Otago District Council issuing a conserve water notice.

The council website advised watering is only allowed between 8pm and 8am for no more than 30 minutes on one spot.

Shorter showers, turning off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving, and only doing full loads of laundry or dishes were also recommended.

Reducing water usage now should avoid further restrictions, the website says.

The council also reiterated baby wipes should not be flushed down toilets, as they caused plumbing and sewer issues.