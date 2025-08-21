Thursday, 21 August 2025

Keys mistaken for knife spark police callout to Dunedin mall

    By Tim Scott
    Photo: ODT Files
    An "erratic" customer paying for parking at a Dunedin mall sparked a police response after their keys were mistaken for a knife.

    Police received a report of an individual with a knife in the Meridian Mall carpark at about 1.30pm yesterday.

    The individual in question was ‘‘wearing a ski mask as a beanie’’.

    ‘‘They were unhappy with the payment process in the carpark and were acting erratically,’’ a police spokesman said.

    But the ‘‘knife’’ reported appeared to have only been keys on a fob, the spokesperson said.

    Officers spoke to the individual about their behaviour.

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz

     

     

