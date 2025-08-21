Keys mistaken for knife spark police callout to Dunedin mall

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An "erratic" customer paying for parking at a Dunedin mall sparked a police response after their keys were mistaken for a knife.
Police received a report of an individual with a knife in the Meridian Mall carpark at about 1.30pm yesterday.
The individual in question was ‘‘wearing a ski mask as a beanie’’.
‘‘They were unhappy with the payment process in the carpark and were acting erratically,’’ a police spokesman said.
But the ‘‘knife’’ reported appeared to have only been keys on a fob, the spokesperson said.
Officers spoke to the individual about their behaviour.