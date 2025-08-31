Van rolls off high peninsula road

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Occupants of a rental van have walked away unharmed after rolling off a Dunedin road.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Highcliff Rd, near the Seal Point Rd intersection on the Otago Peninsula, about 2.10pm today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews from Lookout Point and St Kilda responded.

People in the van were able to get out and were assessed by Hato Hone St John staff at the scene.

No further treatment was required.

The landowner of the property was at the scene and the van's occupants were organising a tow truck through the rental company, the spokeswoman said.

She was unable to comment on the cause of the crash.