Grave error: Cemetery meth stash sniffed out

A man on the run’s alleged attempt to stash his meth in a flowerpot at Palmerston graveyard was foiled by a couple of police canines.

The 44-year-old was being tracked by the dogs through the township after leading police on a car chase from Waitati before abandoning his car, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

He first came to the attention of officers patrolling State Highway One north of Waitati at 3.15pm yesterday after hooning past in a red Volkswagen, reaching 133kmh in the 100kmh zone.

Police pulled in behind the man whose speed then shot up to about 170kmh, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man's vehicle was spiked at Mount Royal Rd, just south of Palmerston, but he kept driving.

In Palmerston he dumped his Volkswagen and legged it through the township.

While running off, he made a pitstop at the cemetery in Ronaldsay St and allegedly hid a baggie of meth inside a flowerpot.

The dog squad was called to track the man, and while following his route, the canines sniffed out the stash.

He was found by the dogs a short time later and arrested.

The man was charged with aggravated failure to stop, reckless driving, disqualified driving, and possession of methamphetamine for supply.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court this morning, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The investigation is ongoing about possible other charges to come.

