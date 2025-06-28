New fleet of electric buses launched

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Yesterday the Otago Regional Council launched a new fleet of electric buses and Orbus On Demand bus service — a ride-share service for Mosgiel, Wingatui, East Taieri and Kinmont.
The bus travels to about 100 stops and passengers can book a trip over the phone or using the Orbus On Demand app.
The service replaces routes 80 and 81, the Mosgiel loop service.
The fleet of 13 electric buses will service Mosgiel and Brighton routes and includes six large 75-passenger buses, introduced to increase capacity during peak times and allow for further bus-use growth in Mosgiel.
Some buses began running earlier this month.
— APL