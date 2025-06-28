New fleet of electric buses launched

Yesterday the Otago Regional Council launched a new fleet of electric buses and Orbus On Demand bus service — a ride-share service for Mosgiel, Wingatui, East Taieri and Kinmont.

Queenstown-based Otago regional councillor Alexa Forbes christens a new electric bus with a bottle of water. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

The bus travels to about 100 stops and passengers can book a trip over the phone or using the Orbus On Demand app.

The service replaces routes 80 and 81, the Mosgiel loop service.

Otago regional councillors Andrew Noone and Gretchen Robertson check out one of the new electric buses.

The fleet of 13 electric buses will service Mosgiel and Brighton routes and includes six large 75-passenger buses, introduced to increase capacity during peak times and allow for further bus-use growth in Mosgiel.

Buses charge at the Mosgiel Electric Bus Depot in Dukes Rd North, Mosgiel.

Some buses began running earlier this month.

— APL