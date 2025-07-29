'Much loved wife' killed in Otago crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Erin van de Water died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 8 in South Otago last Thursday.
Her death notice said Ms van de Water died while ‘‘driving her beloved Camaro.’’
She was a much loved wife, beloved daughter and loved sister, the notice said.
Ms van de Water ran a ‘‘side-hustle’’ creating custom auto interiors from vintage and bright carpet samples.
In 2008, she gave evidence in the trial of former University of Otago lecturer Clayton Weatherston, who was found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend Sophie Elliott — who was also Ms van de Water’s former coworker.
She is survived by her husband, parents, sister, in-law and nieces and nephews, her death notice said. - APL