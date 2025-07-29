'Much loved wife' killed in Otago crash

Erin van de Water. Photo: ODT Files

An Otago woman who died in a crash near Waitahuna has been remembered as a "much loved wife and beloved daughter".

Erin van de Water died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 8 in South Otago last Thursday.

Her death notice said Ms van de Water died while ‘‘driving her beloved Camaro.’’

She was a much loved wife, beloved daughter and loved sister, the notice said.

Ms van de Water ran a ‘‘side-hustle’’ creating custom auto interiors from vintage and bright carpet samples.

The crash happened on a section of icy road. Photo: Supplied

Before that, she was the Groom Laser & Skin Clinic manager in Dunedin.

In 2008, she gave evidence in the trial of former University of Otago lecturer Clayton Weatherston, who was found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend Sophie Elliott — who was also Ms van de Water’s former coworker.

She is survived by her husband, parents, sister, in-law and nieces and nephews, her death notice said. - APL