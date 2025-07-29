Sir Michael Hill dies, aged 86

Sir Michael Hill. Photo: ODT files

Sir Michael Hill, founder of Michael Hill Jewellers, has died at the age of 86.

The company, which he founded in 1979, announced the entrepreneur and music lover died this morning at his home in Arrowtown.

Sir Michael stepped down from his jewellery firm to undergo cancer treatment in April this year.

He lived with his wife of 60 years, Christine, at The Hills golf resort in Arrowtown.

He opened his first store in Whangārei in 1979 aged 40, after spending nearly two decades working in his uncle’s jewellery store.

The chain now has 287 stores in New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Rob Fyfe, chairman of Michael Hill, said Sir Michael brought a deep sense of purpose to everything he pursued.

He was knighted for his services to business and the arts in 2011.

In 2019, Sir Michael told news.com.au he had big dreams of becoming a classical concert violinist, but explained it “didn’t really work out”.

“My parents and uncle demanded I give up this folly and get a real job.”

He established the internationally recognised Michael Hill International Violin Competition in 2001.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon took to social media to say that Sir Michael had inspired generations of Kiwi entrepreneurs.

"Sir Michael Hill's aspiration, grit, and determination to succeed not only built a globally recognised brand, but also inspired generations of Kiwi entrepreneurs to dream big," he said in a post on X.

He built a brand from scratch and gave back to the country that he loved, Luxon said.

"May he rest in peace."

A private memorial service is due to be held in Arrowtown.

- APL