Highlanders sign young trio

The Highlanders are young — and they just got younger.

They have announced the signings of three members of the promising New Zealand under-20 team that made the final of the junior world championships in Italy last month.

Dynamic Otago halfback Dylan Pledger, rising Otago lock Josh Tengblad and Wellington utility back Stanley Solomon have earned their first Super Rugby contracts.

Both Pledger and Tengblad are second-year members of the Highlanders high-performance programme, and they were captain and vice-captain respectively of the Highlanders under-20 team.

While all three have signed two-year deals, Tengblad’s full contract does not start until 2027, a sign the giant second-rower needs a bit more time as he has not even played an NPC game yet.

The Highlanders have gone all-in on promoting young talent in recent years and coach Jamie Joseph said these latest signings reinforced the club’s commitment to a youth policy.

"We’ve been watching Dylan, Josh and Stanley closely — they’re all outstanding young men who have absolutely earned this opportunity.

"What they’ve achieved in their short rugby careers demonstrates they have the temperament and skill to take the next step in their professional careers. We’re excited to welcome them into the Highlanders environment."

Pledger, 20, has been exciting many rugby observers since coming out of King’s High School and shining for the Baby Blacks.

He is, in the eyes of some, Aaron Smith 2.0 with his electric pace, ability to clear from the ruck at tempo, and tactical awareness.

"Growing up in Dunedin, the Highlanders have always been the team I aspired to play for," Pledger said.

"To now have the chance to be part of the squad is a dream come true. I’m excited to keep learning and to challenge myself at the next level."

The Highlanders are losing Nathan Hastie to the Western Force but the Highlanders will still be loaded at halfback with Pledger, former All Black Folau Fakatava and, presumably, Taranaki sniper Adam Lennox.

Tengblad, 19, is an intriguing prospect at 2.03m and 117kg.

The Sacred Heart College old boy has all the attributes to follow Highlanders star Fabian Holland to the top.

"Signing with the Highlanders is such a massive honour," Tengblad said.

"I’ve loved being part of the under-20s the past couple of years, and now I’m just really excited for the chance to step up, learn heaps, and contribute, in a fully professional environment over the next few seasons."

Solomon, 20, made the New Zealand Schools team in 2022 out of Wellington College, and spent two years with the under-20 squad.

He has played fullback and wing for Wellington in the NPC, but it is interesting to note he played first five at school.

"I am buzzing to join the Highlanders, and I can’t wait to rip in, earn respect and represent the South with pride," Solomon said.