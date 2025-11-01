Highlanders well represented

Four Highlanders and a future fifth one have been named in the All Blacks XV squad for their game against the Barbarians in the UK tomorrow.

Hooker Jack Taylor and outside backs Caleb Tangitau and Jacob Ratumatavuki-Kneepkens have been named in the starting side, while Highlanders loosie Sean Withy has a spot on the bench.

Chiefs back-up first five Josh Jacomb, who has signed with the Highlanders from 2027, will start in the No10 jersey.

Otago No 8 Christian Lio-Willie has had a busy season and has missed out on the 23. He will likely play in the next fixture, which is against England A next weekend.

All Blacks XV coach Jamie Joseph, who also coaches the Highlanders, has named Dalton Papali’i as captain.

The loose forward is one of four capped All Blacks in the squad. He has clocked 37 tests, while second five David Havili (30 tests) is another experienced head.

"We’re expecting three tough matches on this tour and the experience and leadership of Dalton and our other senior players will be valuable for what will be three exciting challenges," Joseph said.

"We’ve selected a squad full of talented players who have a great opportunity to showcase their talents in a black jersey and on an international stage."

All Blacks XV

The squad

Jacob Ratumatavuki-Kneepkens, Caleb Tangitau, Daniel Rona, David Havili, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Josh Jacomb, Xavier Roe, Devan Flanders, Dalton Papali’i, Kaylum Boshier, Caleb Delany, Josh Beehre, George Dyer, Jack Taylor, Xavier Numia. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Josh Fusitua, Siale Lauaki, Jamie Hannah, Sean Withy, Kyle Preston, Rivez Reihana, Braydon Ennor.