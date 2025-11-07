Few surprises in Landers squad

New Highlanders recruit Reesjan Pasitoa scores for Northland during an NPC match against Auckland at Eden Park in August. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Looks great on paper.

Let’s see them on the field.

The Highlanders have announced their squad for the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific competition.

There are not many surprises.

Some of the newbies were announced earlier in the year, and coach Jamie Joseph has largely stuck with the same crew that finished last in 2025.

He has made some moves in the offseason to stiffen up the pack and has introduced some new talent out wide.

There are a couple of new options at first five as well, a cupboard full of loose forwards and a selection dilemma at halfback.

Joseph is coaching the All Blacks XV and was unavailable for comment. But he was interviewed before departure and asked about his impressions of the squad.

"As a coaching team, we are really excited about some of the new guys coming in," he said.

"Obviously, last year there was some tough lessons but we made strides.

"We had a very young side but [those] guys have had another year of Super footy and I just think it is a pretty well-balanced side.

"I guess the big thing I’ve learned being back in Super Rugby is there has to be a layer of depth."

The Highlanders will be hoping they have added that with the addition of former All Black front rower Angus Ta’avao and experienced Argentinian international Tomas Lavanini.

They inked deals months ago and will add beef up front.

Exciting young Wellington outside back Stanley Solomon was another player the Highlanders pounced on early.

The trio will be making their Highlanders debut next season.

Also among those who will pull on the Highlanders jersey for the first time are former Brumbies and Force utility back Reesjan Pasitoa, New Zealand All Black Sevens and Olympic medallist Andrew Knewstubb and Auckland winger Xavier Tito-Harris.

Dynamic Otago and New Zealand under-20 halfback Dylan Pledger is another yet to suit up for the Highlanders.

Joseph said the decision to bring in Lavanini was to bolster the Highlanders' experience and depth.

"Last year, we really overused our two key locks — Mitch Dunshea and Fabian Holland — so, yeah, it was just to have that support with a tighthead lock coming in. It just gives us more depth in that position."

The new group will join forces with some experienced names.

All Black loosehead Ethan de Groot will lead the charge in the front row alongside the likes of Saula Ma’u and Daniel Lienert-Brown.

There will be disappointment for Otago prop Rohan Wingham, whose name is absent from the squad.

Hookers Henry Bell, Jack Taylor and Soane Vikena will jostle for a starting spot. It is an area where the Highlanders will be looking for a bit more impact.

Locks Holland and Dunshea return, while there is a horde of quality loose forwards.

Hugh Renton, who has not played since April, has retained his place alongside Sean Withy and Te Kamaka Howden, who are touring with the All Blacks XV.

Will Stodart had a breakthrough season for Otago and will be pushing hard for regular game time.

Veveni Lasaqa and Nikora Broughton add to the selection drama in the loose, while Tai Cribb and Oliver Haig will provide some extra cover at lock when not needed on the side of the scrum.

First five Cameron Millar had a strong NPC campaign and will take some confidence into the Super Rugby season.

He will compete with Taine Robinson and Knewstubb, and Pasitoa is an option at first five as well.

Halfback Folau Fakatava, followed closely by Pledger, was the form halfback in the NPC, and he is an experienced campaigner with first dibs on the No 9 jersey.

Taranaki and Chiefs first five Josh Jacomb will join the Highlanders to add depth at first five.

Timoci Tavatavanawai and Tanielu Tele’a form a formidable midfield combination. Tavatavanawai forced his way into the All Blacks this season on the back of an impressive campaign for the Highlanders.

Jona Nareki, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Caleb Tangitau will form a threatening back three.