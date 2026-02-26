Landers assistant heads to NZ Rugby

Kane Jury. Photo: New Zealand Rugby

Jamie Joseph’s future remains unclear but the Highlanders have already elevated one coach into a major national job.

Assistant coach Kane Jury is to join New Zealand Rugby in a new role as national pathways head coach.

Jury, who will oversee both the New Zealand under-20 and schools teams, finishes at the Highlanders at the end of this week and will be replaced by Otago assistant coach Ryan Bambry.

Jury has long been passionate about player development.

He was director of rugby at King’s High School, coached the Otago Spirit for two seasons, had stints with the Otago NPC team as skills and assistant coach, and was the Highlanders talent development manager for six years, driving the club’s high performance programme.

Jury, who also coached the New Zealand schools team in 2022-23, said he was excited about his new role and grateful for the support he had received during his time in the South.

"I am truly grateful for the many opportunities ... I have been given at the Highlanders.

"This experience has provided me with the platform to step into this newly created role with New Zealand Rugby.

"The position is a good opportunity and ultimately the goal of the new role is to build a strong, connected pipeline that consistently prepares players for the demands of the professional and international game."

Highlanders rugby general manager Greg O’Brien said Jury’s appointment was a natural progression for a coach who had consistently demonstrated an eye for talent and a passion for player development.

"Kane’s experience in the high performance space around talent identification and player development makes him the ideal person to work with young talent from around the country," O’Brien said.

"He has always demonstrated an ability to connect with and get the best out of players.

"We wish him well in his new role and thank him for his significant contribution to the club."

Bambry, who played for the Highlanders, Otago and North Otago before stints overseas, previously coached the Highlanders under-20 side and served as the Otago union’s high performance development manager for several years.

He will continue as Otago assistant coach while contributing to a Highlanders campaign that could include another departure if Joseph gets the All Blacks job.

"I’m grateful and excited to join the Highlanders," Bambry said.

"I am determined to nail my role for a team that I have always loved, and I can’t wait to represent our club and the people of the South."

Otago chief executive Richard Kinley said the move reflected both Bambry’s growth and the province’s commitment to developing coaching talent.

hayden.meikle@odt.co.nz