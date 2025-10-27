Canterbury first five on his way to Highlanders, coach says

Andrew Knewstubb, pictured in 2024, played 173 games for the New Zealand sevens team. Photo: Getty Images

Southern fans might have to turn boos into cheers.

Word is one of the players who helped Canterbury spoil the end of Otago’s season will be in Highlanders colours next season.

Mercurial first five Andrew Knewstubb is apparently joining Jamie Joseph’s squad in 2026.

That was the indication from Canterbury coach Marty Bourke after the NPC final when he was asked about players of his who had put their hands up for Super Rugby contracts.

After Bourke mentioned rarely sighted Canterbury centre or winger Tevita Latu — the former Southland Stag — had attracted interest from a Super Rugby club, he revealed his first five was set for a contract close to home.

"Andrew Knewstubb has got one with the Landers," Bourke said.

"These guys are picking up gigs when they’re playing on a team that’s going well."

The Highlanders carried just two specialist first fives on the books this season.

Taine Robinson and Cameron Millar roughly shared the load, and while neither set the world on fire as the Highlanders claimed the wooden spoon, Millar subsequently had an exceptional NPC season for Otago.

The Highlanders made a splash with the signing of All Blacks XV first five Josh Jacomb but he is not arriving until 2027.

Knewstubb will be a 30-year-old Super Rugby rookie.

He is best known for his exploits in the shorter form of the game.

Knewstubb played 173 games for the New Zealand sevens team and was part of the squad that did the Commonwealth Games-Sevens World Cup double in 2018.

He lacks the kicking ability and game management of Millar but offers plenty of excitement with ball in hand.