Snowy Southern Alps, majestic background

Lake Mapourika. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Images and text from Jump In: An insider's guide to New Zealand's best beaches, lakes, rivers, pools and hot springs by Nicola McCloy, published by HarperCollins NZ, RRP: $49.99.

Given it’s right on the main highway, it’s surprising that Lake Mapourika isn’t way more well known.

On a still day, it boasts reflections up there with its celebrity neighbour Lake Matheson, but with the added bonus that it’s easy to find places to hop in for a swim.

There are two main places to park along the lake’s eastern flank, so if one is busy you should be able to find a space to park at the other. Sure, the jetty makes for great photos, but the views from the water at either spot are pretty mint.

How mint? Well, on a clear day, you might even be able to spy Aoraki/Mt Cook and Mt Tasman.

Even when it’s not super clear, the nearby Southern Alps provide a snowy backdrop.

Once your eyes get tired of looking up to the mountains, drop them a little to take in the lake’s bush-lined shores, punctuated by huge kahikatea and rimu trees.

If you’re lucky (which I was!), you might even spot a kōtuku/ white heron flying overhead.

The only breeding colony of these elegant birds is nearby and they spend a lot of time hanging out and feeding at Ōkārito Lagoon.

While the lakeshore is a bit stony underfoot, the water is sublime. There’s no major river feeding the lake, but instead it’s filled by small streams that flow through the forest.

With it, the water brings tannins, which account for the lake’s dark colour.

Don’t be put off by this, it’s perfectly normal and it has the added bonus of the water heating more quickly in the sun.

It’s not because of its tea-coloured water that it’s known as a kettle lake though.

Instead, that’s because it was formed when a retreating glacier left a large block of ice behind some 14,000 years ago.

The ice then melted, forming Lake Mapourika.

At a glance

Getting there: From Franz Josef/ Waiau, head north on State Highway 6 for 8.5km. To the left at the southern end of the lake is a carpark near the jetty. Another 4km on up SH6 is the Otto/MacDonalds Campsite.

Parking: Yes, by the jetty and at the campsite.

Toilets: Yes, by the jetty and at the campsite.

Changing rooms: No

Showers: No

Kid friendly: Yes

Dog friendly: No

Sandflies: Sandfly encounters are likely. Pack insect repellent and long-sleeved clothes.

Long swim options: There is some boat traffic on the lake, so chuck on a tow float and off you go.