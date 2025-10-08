Landers sign No 10, but not till 2027

Chiefs and All Blacks XV first five Josh Jacomb playing for Taranaki in the NPC last month. Photo: Getty Images

The Highlanders have their new playmaker — but not until 2027.

Chiefs and All Blacks XV first five Josh Jacomb has signed for the Highlanders on a two-year deal.

However, he will see out his final season with the Chiefs before heading south.

It is understood the Highlanders made a strong play to get Jacomb out of the last year of his contract in Hamilton but the compromise was to sign him now and lay out the welcome mat in 2027.

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph believes Jacomb has "untapped potential that we can help him realise".

"He’s hungry, driven and ready to lead. We’re very excited to see what he can accomplish with us and also what he can contribute to our team performances over the coming seasons," Joseph said.

Widely seen as the best of the next crop of first fives coming through, Jacomb has been a star for Taranaki in the NPC but had limited opportunities with the Chiefs thanks to the presence of Damian McKenzie.

It makes a lot of sense for all parties to have Jacomb, 24, playing regularly, and he will probably get that opportunity in Dunedin.

And Jacomb said he is ready to take the reins.

“I’ve learned a lot at the Chiefs, especially working alongside someone like D-Mac, but I feel I’m ready to take the next step in my career and hopefully play a more prominent role," Jacomb said.

"I believe a move to the Highlanders is the best place for me to do that. I know that I will have to continue to work hard as they already have some good young talent down there, but I am genuinely excited by the prospect of playing for the Highlanders."

The Highlanders have tried plenty of first fives since club great Lima Sopoaga departed.

Cameron Millar and Taine Robinson both had their moments this season, but the reality was No 10 was a jersey in which the Highlanders lacked top-class influence in comparison with the best teams in Super Rugby.

Millar has played well for a red-hot Otago team, and will surely get plenty more caps for the Highlanders, but Jacomb will not be coming south to sit on the bench.