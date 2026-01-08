Queenstown busy

Queenstown’s waterfront. — Otago Witness, 5.1.1926

Queenstown has been revelling in blue skies, brilliant sunshine and midsummer warmth. Every day dawns fine, and at the close of each we can refer to it as "a perfect day."

In spite of the magnet which the Exhibition is proving to people who usually take their holidays at this time of the year, Queenstown is still maintaining its attractions. The town has been full of visitors over Christmas and New Year. Large numbers of people who regularly come to Wakatipu are with us again for the full term of the vacation. Such bookings are very satisfactory from every point of view. Then there

is the large, swiftly-moving stream of people who are with us to-day and away to-morrow — striving to crowd both sightseeing and the Exhibition into their holiday or annual leave. — by ODT correspondent

Direct Wellington service fails

Success has not attended the venture made by the Union Company some weeks ago in placing the steamer Mararoa in the direct passenger service between Wellington and Dunedin. The Mararoa has made three trips from Wellington and three from Dunedin to Wellington. Each trip has resulted in a loss, and in view of this the company has decided to withdraw the vessel at the end of next week.

Whip-round for firework victim

Reference was made at the weekly meeting of Exhibition directors last night to the unfortunate accident at the fireworks display on New Year’s Eve, when Edward Lomas lost a leg through the untimely explosion of a bomb. The manager (Mr Hainsworth) said that Lomas was one of the company’s employees, and had been loaned out for special duty that night. He had received a communication from some of his fellow-employees, who were organising a subscription list among themselves, and the directors were invited to join in. "It is a pity," added Mr Hainsworth, "that a man should experience an accident like this while providing pleasure for others." Mr Barnett said that he thought the company should help the man. He was a married man with a family, and he thought the shareholders would surely not object. This was the general opinion of the directors and it was decided, on Mr Barnett’s motion, that the Finance Committee should report.

79,000 pen-pushers

The number of persons in the service of the State and local bodies in New Zealand has now reached the huge total of 79,000, and the annual wages bill is £18,000,000 (reports our Wellington correspondent). — ODT, 8.1.1926