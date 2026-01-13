Mourners wear daisies for queen

The coffin of Queen Margherita, mother of the king of Italy, is borne from Bordighera to Rome. A tomato, mozzarella and basil pizza recipe was named in her honour in the 1930s, with a disputed claim that it was invented for her in 1889. — Otago Witness, 2.3.1926

The funeral of Queen Margherita was the most imposing ever accorded an Italian Queen.

How bizarre

She was buried on the pantheon by the side of Kings Victor Emmanuel and Humbert, the Government intending that the ceremony should be a fresh dedication of the country’s attachment to the dynasty of Savoy. The funeral train left Bordighera on Sunday morning, and every station for five hundred miles along the route was crowded. Half a million people, many weeping, lined the flower-strewn streets of Rome, kneeling and praying as Queen Margherita’s funeral passed. Everyone wore a marguerite.

Seeing that the membership of the Otago Motor Club now amounts to about 1500, the ignorance of the meaning of the letters "OMC" displayed by a visitor from the north appears rather startling. This visitor told a member of the Otago Club that on his trip to Dunedin he had noticed several direction signs and that he had also noticed the letters "OMC" placed thereon. He wondered what they stood for! He was rather sorrowfully informed by the member that they stood for "Otago Motor Club."

"Oh, do they!" replied the visitor. "I thought there was only one motor club in the South Island — the Canterbury Club." The Otago motorist told this story to a meeting of the executive of the club held last night.

Keeping lawyers busy

Amending regulations governing the sale of milk and cream were gazetted on Friday last as follows: "No person or company (it is provided) shall sell or offer for sale for human consumption any milk or cream other than that obtained from a registered dairy, but this provision shall not apply to any milk or cream sold or offered for sale for the manufacture of condensed milk, dried milk, butter, or cheese, or sold or offered for sale in the form of condensed milk, dried milk, butter, or cheese.

In any proceeding for breach of regulation the onus of proof that such milk or cream was not milk or cream other than that obtained from a registered dairy shall be upon the person or company charged. If it be proved in any such proceeding that any person or company carrying on the trade of purveyor of milk has during any period sold for human consumption milk or cream in excess of the quantities thereof proved to be obtained during that period by such person or company from registered dairies or in the possession of such person or company at the commencement of the period, such proof shall be prima facie evidence of a breach . . . of the provisions of this regulation, notwithstanding that no evidence may be tendered of any specific sale of milk or cream other than that obtained from a registered dairy."

— ODT, 13.1.1926