A century of fashion curated by Claire

Vintage Liberation owner Claire Todd, with Rusty, in her new Country Lane store. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Queenstowner Claire Todd’s quite literally giving new life to old clothes.

Todd opened Vintage Liberation in Frankton’s Country Lane about two months ago, where she’s selling antique and vintage clothing, accessories, shoes and jewellery she’s collected throughout her life and travels.

Originally from Glasgow, Todd says her passion for the old-fashioned began when she was 15, though she’d been bitten by the fashion bug long before then.

"I was super-lucky, my mum and my aunties and my gran always took such pride in their appearances and loved to get dressed up, so I spent a lot of time playing dress-up in my mum’s wardrobe.

"My dad had his own museum and he collected things, so my love of collecting and fashion just sort of merged together."

She recalls her first "proper piece" of vintage clothing came from a store in Glasgow’s West End — a 1960s tartan cape.

Her collection’s since grown to fill her garage and walk-in wardrobe, and, at one time, a container, which has since been cleared out.

"My husband doesn’t get it — he tolerates it, but he doesn’t get it," she laughs.

Pieces for sale in her new store, which also includes space for Boehm Designs, include a 1940s corset from the United States’ MGM Studios, antique silk velvet capes, 1920s and ’30s silk velvet opera coats, a limited edition Chanel handbag and, the oldest piece at present, an Edwardian silk dress, with sequins and beading, which dates back to the early 1900s.

Every piece has a story — and Jones, who’s been in Queenstown 16 years, knows all of them.

"I’m a bit of a magpie, so if something catches my eye and stands out then I have to go and investigate.

"I love the rummage as well ... then travelling, I love a market — personally, I much prefer being physically able to see ... and feel the garments."

While it’s incredibly difficult to find pieces in mint condition, Todd believes the flaws add to the story, beauty and character of the garments.

And while she admits becoming attached to certain pieces — "I do struggle to let go" — Vintage Liberation means those items can go on to their next life with another person who’ll love and appreciate them, allowing her to find other items, such as 1920s drop-waisted opera coats or some antique fur, "which I’m quite partial to".

She says opening her own store’s a leap of faith, and while "it’s always going to be a hustle" she believes her timing’s pretty impeccable.

"Luckily, people are into sustainability, and there’s this new wave of young hipsters, as well as people like myself, that have been in it for a long time that are making it fashionable again, so I guess it’s just about riding that wave."

Vintage Liberation’s open Thursdays till Sundays, 10am-4pm