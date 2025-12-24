The giant Christmas tree in Dunedin's Octagon. PHOTO GERARD O'BRIEN/ODT

While many places close their doors on Christmas Day, there are a few exceptions.

Here's a guide to what is and isn't open on Christmas Day.

I need a last-minute Christmas gift. Are any shops open?

Christmas Day is one of four restricted trading days in New Zealand (Christmas Day, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and until 1pm on Anzac Day), meaning almost all retail shops will be closed. But if you're desperate for a last-minute gift, there are a few options.

Petrol stations are generally open as an essential service, and many of them stock small gift items like chocolates, gift cards and novelty items.

The same goes for pharmacies, which often hold gifts like candles and skincare sets. But with both, it would pay to check holiday hours first.

Can't be bothered cooking Christmas dinner?

If you can't be bothered cooking, or your Christmas dinner turned out to be a disaster, you're in luck as there are a few food options.

Most major supermarkets - including Woolworths, New World and Pak'nSave - are closed on Christmas Day.

However, dairies and fruit shops are allowed to stay open.

If you're in the mood for fast food, you're in luck. Select KFC stores, McDonald's, Domino's and Pizza Hut will be open on Christmas Day.

If local takeaways or fish and chips are more your speed, these establishments are also allowed to open on Christmas Day - just check opening hours ahead of time.

For a sit-down lunch or dinner, a 15% public holiday surcharge may apply at restaurants and cafes. But it can be well worth going out for the day - some restaurants even serve up special multi-course Christmas menus, complete with Christmas pudding.

How about bottle shops?

If you need your Christmas Day tipple, it's a good idea to stock up early as no takeaway alcohol is sold or supplied on Christmas Day.

How can I get around on Christmas?

Public transport will be operating on a reduced timetable on Christmas. During public holidays, bus and ferry services tend to run on weekend timetables. It is best to check your local council's website for the holiday timetable.

Ubers and taxis run on Christmas Day, however, it may be harder and more expensive to secure, as fewer available cars are expected.

Major airports are also open on Christmas Day with flights operating.

Anything to do on Christmas?

Places providing services rather than goods can open on Christmas, such as hairdressers, although many will opt to close. It's best to check opening hours ahead of time.

A trip to the movies could be on the cards. HOYTS Cinemas are open on Christmas Day at select cinemas in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.

Churches throughout New Zealand will be offering Christmas Masses and carol services.