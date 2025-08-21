Guns and meth seized in Southland raids

Three firearms were seized in the raids. Photo: NZ Police

Guns and methamphetamine have been seized in Southland in a police crackdown on illegal hunting.

Two men were arrested in swoops on addresses in Invercargill and Mataura Island targeting illegal hunters and associated criminal activity, police said in a statement

The raids netted three firearms, ammunition, methamphetamine, cannabis and a four-wheel drive vehicle.

Three of the warrants were carried out in Invercargill and one was carried out in Mataura Island.

Senior Constable Nicky Herbert said illegal hunting posed "serious risks to public safety, property and the environment".

“The presence of firearms and drugs in these contexts significantly escalates the potential for harm.

“Police remain committed to identifying and holding accountable those who engage in illegal hunting and associated offending.

"These actions are not only criminal but dangerous, and they will not be tolerated.”

The two men are facing charges of unlawful possession of firearms, reckless discharging of firearms and entering agricultural land with intent to commit a crime.

A 24-year-old man is due to appear in Gore District Court on August 27.

A 28-year-old man is due to reappear in Invercargill District Court on September 16. - Allied Media