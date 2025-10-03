Dunedin man breaks leg crashing stolen motorbike

A Dunedin man's night-time ride on a stolen motorbike ended in hospital when he broke a leg crashing it.

The 46-year-old man was in hospital while police investigated how the crash occurred and how the stolen bike came to be in his possession, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The crash, involving the motorbike and a car, happened at about 9.10pm yesterday.

One of the man's legs was broken and his other leg was also injured.

The driver of the car was unhurt, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Inquiries were ongoing.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz