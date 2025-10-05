Dunedin singer makes cut at prestigious London school

Dunedin singer Calla Knudson-Hollebon is studying at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music & Drama in London. Photo: supplied

From the choir stalls at Knox Church to the prestigious Guildhall School in London, former Dunedin singer Calla Knudson-Hollebon is chasing her dreams.

For the past month, Knudson-Hollebon has been studying towards a Music Masters in Vocal Performance at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama — one of only a handful of singers from across the world to earn a position at the prestigious school.

And although she has already achieved a great many things as a singer and recording artist, including studying with legends Isabel Cunningham and Dame Malvina Major, Knudson-Hollebon still recalls her early experiences at Knox Church with fondness.

"Knox Church has been essential to my development as a young singer," she said.

Her mother, Karen Knudson, has been choir director and organist for Knox Church for many years, and she was raised in the "rich musical environment" of the Knox Church choir.

"Being in a choir from a young age helped me to cultivate my musical ear, learn to sight-read music, and sing as a part of a supportive team," Knudson-Hollebon said.

This led to soloist opportunities at a young age, including soprano solos with City Choir Dunedin, St Kilda Brass and the RSA Choir, and the chance to sing at a national level with the New Zealand Secondary Schools and New Zealand Youth Choirs.

Knudson-Hollebon holds a BMus Degree in Performance Voice from the University of Otago and received a vocal scholarship from Knox Church to study with Isabel Cunningham. This set her on the path to a scholarship to study with Dame Malvina Major and receive the 2022 Dame Malvina Major South Island Arts Excellence Award.

"Isabel Cunningham was an icon, training singers who were leading the national singing competitions at the time I was introduced to her," Knudson-Hollebon said.

"As a young singer it was invaluable to spend my earliest years training with her, as she helped instil in me a natural, pure tone and placement of voice that I have kept to this day.

"Learning from Dame Malvina Major was honestly a lot of fun."

Along with her studies as a classical soprano, Knudson-Hollebon also creates, performs and records electronic music under the name Calla of Ursa. She recently released her third album, Animal Reaction.

"Opera and my classical training play a massive role in the music that I write, which I am calling ‘electronic folk opera’," she said.

Knudson-Hollebon was fortunate enough to earn a place at the Guildhall on her first audition attempt, and will study there for a year.

"I have had some amazing lessons so far so I am very excited about my options," she said.

Calla Knudson-Hollebon has a givealittle page operating to help support her studies.

To donate, visit https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/support-calla-to-study-at-guildhall

