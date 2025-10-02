Creativity set to delight at fest

Artist, entrepreneur, father and grandfather Tāme Iti will reveal his many stories during the Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Stories, songs, shifting landscapes and future visions will be explored when the Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival returns on October 17-19.

A lively mix of creativity and conversations will delight literature lovers as a wide range of events take place.

Fleetwood Mac’s enduring music will be the catalyst for a conversation with Victor Rodger, Talia Marshall and Becky Manawatu as they explore how artistic constraints can add rather than limit creativity.

Lesser-known archives will reveal gripping firsthand accounts of how rugby league became a unifying force for New Zealand’s industrial heartland as author Ryan Bodman discusses his book Mud, Sweat and Social Revolution: Telling Aotearoa’s Hidden History.

Musician and author Daniel Beban will explore how grassroots creative communities and a do-it-yourself ethos can transform local scenes into lasting cultural movements.

How post-apocalyptic atmospheres become emotionally resonant narratives in horror and speculative fiction will be discussed in a talk with Octavia Cade and Ben Stenbeck.

Authors Louise Wallace and Laurence Fearnley will explore how glaciers, eruptions and floods can become metaphors for emotional transformation.

A frank romp through formative teen fiction with Victor Rodger and Claire Mabey will reveal guilty pleasures and shocking serials.

Fashion will meet local history during "An Evening with Eden Hore" at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum.

Artist, actor, poet, gardener and grandfather Tāme Iti will reveal how he has used creativity as a vessel for change throughout his life as his memoir Mana is published.

A "Jane Austen Regency High Tea" promises parlour games, live entertainment, classic treats and prizes for best Regency dress.

Landfall marks a milestone with the ‘Landfall Tauraka 250 Symposium’ at Tūhura Otago Museum.

And RNZ presenter Susie Ferguson will chart her journey from war correspondent to radio host as she discusses her memoir Bloody Minded.

— Visit dunedinwritersfestival.co.nz for the full programme of events.

