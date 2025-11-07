Garage blaze in Brockville

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Fire crews are working to contain a garage fire in Dunedin this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews in four trucks were working to extinguish the fire in a stand-alone, 6m by 6m garage at a Brockville property.

Emergency services received multiple reports that the garage was ‘‘well ablaze’’.

He was not aware of any risk the fire could spread and there had been no reports of injuries.

A fire investigator had been contacted but the spokesman could not say whether the blaze was being treated as suspicious.