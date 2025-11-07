NZDF moving from hall to new headquarters

The doors on the historic, 85m-long Kensington Army Hall will be closed for the final time on Saturday as the New Zealand Defence Force moves into its new base in Cumberland St this weekend. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

For more than a century the Kensington Army Hall has been a hive of activity for the New Zealand Defence Force’s operations in Dunedin.

But this weekend the facility in Bridgman St will close its doors for the final time and its staff will occupy a new Dunedin headquarters in the old Farmlands building in Cumberland St.

Designed by Mason and Wales, the foundation stone for the historic army hall was laid by Colonel FR David in August 1914 and construction was completed in 1915.

It was a key military recruitment and training centre, especially for the territorial forces during World Wars 1 and 2.

The large-scale drill hall is the only one of its kind to survive in New Zealand's four main centres, and its historical values are documented by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

In 2013, an engineer’s assessment found the Kensington Army Hall and the HMNZS Toroa building in St Andrew St were below the acceptable national building standard and a risk in a major earthquake.

Temporary support was added to the buildings to ensure staff safety, but they were not viable long-term solutions.

An NZDF spokesman said the Kensington Army Hall would close for the final time tomorrow with some pomp and ceremony.

"A short ceremony will be held where soldiers from 2nd/4th Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, particularly members of Otago & Southland Company, will march out of the venerable hall one last time, giving a poignant farewell to a building that has seen generations of service members pass through its doors."

Then, on Sunday, to celebrate the handover of the new facility, 2nd/4th Battalion would lead a Charter and Remembrance Parade at Queens Gardens, followed by a short march to officially open the new facility, he said.

"The new facility will bring together all of the NZDF’s Dunedin-based units — Army Reserves, Navy Reserves, Defence Recruiting and Sea Cadets from HMNZS Toroa and various Army and Air Cadet detachments.

"The facility will serve as a community hub for those interested in learning more about a career in the navy, army, or air force."

