Pair charged over 'numerous' thefts at supermarket

A Dunedin duo has been charged after a supermarket was targeted about a dozen times, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers arrested a man, 23, and his 22-year-old girlfriend yesterday morning for ‘‘numerous’’ theft and shoplifting matters.

The man appeared in Dunedin District Court yesterday charged with trespass, shoplifting and burglary - a representative charge of about a dozen theft matters from a North Dunedin supermarket, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The woman has been charged with trespass, driving while disqualified and jointly charged regarding the burglary.

She also faces one count of shoplifting, for allegedly stealing clothing and jewellery from the Warehouse.

Both were remanded on bail to reappear separately in court later this month.