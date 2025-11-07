35kg of cocaine worth $12.25m seized in Dunedin

Customs officers extracted 35 bricks of Lacoste-branded cocaine from the container. Photo: NZ Customs

Customs officers have seized an estimated 35 kilograms of cocaine, with a street value of up to $12.25 million, from a shipping container at Port Chalmers.

In a statement, Customs said the container, which originated in South America, was flagged by Customs Intelligence for inspection before it arrived at Port Chalmers on Sunday, October 26.

"Customs officers searched the empty refrigerator container and found the drugs hidden inside the refrigeration unit. With assistance from New Zealand Police, Customs officers extracted 35 bricks of ‘Lacoste’-branded cocaine."

Customs Manager Maritime Robert Smith said the seizure was a "strong reminder that Customs puts pressure across the entire maritime border, not just at our largest seaports".

“While Auckland and Tauranga are often perceived as primary entry points for illicit goods, we know that transnational, serious and organised crime will attempt to exploit every port.

“Customs conducts risk assessments for all goods and vessels at a national level. This is the first major cocaine intercept of its kind for our Dunedin team, and I’m immensely proud of their work.

He said it sent "a clear message to criminals that Customs is vigilant, backed by intelligence, with strong domestic and international partnerships, to make our border harder to breach".

“Customs will continue to strengthen our presence at the border by working closely with port companies, stakeholders, and communities. Through these collective efforts, we aim to protect New Zealand from harm while ensuring that only legitimate trade flows through our borders.”

