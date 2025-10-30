Evolution of technique, style of local artist shown

Artist Nina Hesom-Williams is pictured with her first monochrome landscape painting Kind of Blue and her latest work Roseneath, both of which will be part of her exhibition at the Artsenta Pop-up Gallery from Monday. Photo: Brenda Harwood

The progression of Dunedin artist Nina Hesom-Williams’ landscape painting technique over the past two years will be traced in her exhibition "Landscapes Over Time".

The exhibition, which opens on Monday at the Artsenta Pop-up Gallery, will showcase her evolution since making a major change in artistic direction.

While Hesom-Williams has been painting for some years, she only completed her first landscape painting in 2023.

Before that her work featured colourful, organic abstract shapes.

"I first became interested in painting landscapes while working as a volunteer at the Otago Art Society and seeing the many different interpretations of them displayed there.

"It really motivated me to give it a go," she said.

The exhibition was displayed chronologically so that it showed the development of her style and techniques she learned through practice at community studio Artsenta over the past two years.

"I usually paint for 12 to 15 hours a week and a single landscape takes me roughly three weeks to a month to complete. It takes time but I love the process," she said.

Hesom-Williams worked from photographs, some she took herself and others that had been given by friends and family.

Being an Artsenta artist was a very positive experience for her.

"I am extremely grateful to be able to paint at Artsenta. It gets me out of the house and into a social setting, where it’s warm, and it means I get feedback, advice and encouragement from the staff and other artists.

"There is a lot of motivation and enthusiasm going on here, which I really enjoy," she said.

Artsenta is a non-profit studio for people using mental health and addiction services and supports over 200 people.

Artsenta director Paul McLellan-Smith said the pop-up space provided a chance for one artist to take centre stage and showcase their work.

• "Landscapes Over Time", paintings by Nina Hesom-Williams, will be on display from November 3 to 14 at Artsenta Pop-up Gallery, 462 Princes St.