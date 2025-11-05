Unique sounds to abound

Shades of Shakti, described as one of New Zealand’s most compelling live acts, are performing in Gore this month. Photo: supplied

An intercultural ensemble that brings together the rich traditions of Indian classical music with the improvisational energy of jazz and the refinement of Western classical music , will perform in Gore this month at the Eastern Southland Gallery.

Since debuting at the Wellington Jazz Festival in 2018, Shades of Shakti has gone on to become one of New Zealand’s most compelling live acts.

Their performances have earned standing ovations and glowing reviews for their originality, virtuosity and emotional resonances.

The group will perform a dynamic repertoire of original compositions, reimagined Indian ragas and arrangements inspired by iconic east-west collaborations such as Ravi Shankar’s East Meets West and John McLaughlin’s Grammy-winning Shakti, from which the ensemble drew its name and early inspiration.

The group’s work not only bridges musical worlds but also serves as a platform for cultural exchange, education and artistic innovation.

"This is a rare opportunity to experience some of Aotearoa and India’s finest musicians bridging cultural and musical worlds with powerful artistry and passion," gallery programmes officer Marcella Geddes said in a statement.

• Shades of Shakti perform at Gore’s Eastern Southland Gallery on Tuesday November 18 at 7.30pm in association with Arts on Tour NZ. For tickets, call (03) 208-9907 or email artgallery@goredc.govt.nz