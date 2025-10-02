Choir singing out for more members

Dunedin community choir Sunny Side Up performs world and gospel music and is keen to welcome new singers. Photo: supplied

Dunedin community choir Sunny Side Up brings together people from all walks of life to enjoy singing world and gospel-style music, with a smattering of pop and rock songs.

The choir, which has been part of the city’s music scene for more than 25 years, focuses on the enjoyment and friendship of singing.

Sunny Side Up conductor/musical director Richard Holland said choir members, who sang unaccompanied from memory, enjoyed the experience of "making a good sound together".

The group is working towards its next performance, to be held on October 25, from 1pm at Tuhura Otago Museum.

The performance will feature songs such as Swing Low Sweet Chariot and Feeling Good, as well as spirituals such as Bathe in the Water.

Sunny Side Up choir chairwoman Julie Ryan said the group, which started with about 15 singers, had grown to include about 35-40 members.

"We have a really keen membership, but like very other choir in Dunedin, we are struggling for male singers to help keep our sound balanced."

So, Sunny Side Up is putting out the call for male singers, particularly bases, to give some thought to joining the choir in the New Year.

"Singing is very good for your brain and your breathing, as well as lifting your spirits.

"No experience is necessary, just come along and give it a go.

The choir is planning on holding an open session to start off the year, and will welcome new singers to take part.

Sunny Side Up choir rehearses on Wednesday evenings, from 5.30pm-7pm, Dunedin South Presbyterian Church hall, King Edward St, during term time.

For more information email sunnysideupdunedin@gmail.com

