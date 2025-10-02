Dave Dobbyn set to thrill local audience

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One of the country’s most treasured musical voices, Sir Dave Dobbyn, is about to embark on a regional tour of New Zealand, including Dunedin.
Sir Dave will perform at the Town Hall on November 5.
Through more than 45 years as a recording artists and hugely popular live performer, Sir Dave has helped shape the sound of music in New Zealand.
He was recognised with a knighthood in 2021 for his services to music and remains a New Zealand icon.
Diagnosed with Parkinsons in 2022, Sir Dave declared it was "business as usual". He continues to inspire with his unmistakable voice and presence on stage. — Allied Media