Dave Dobbyn set to thrill local audience

One of the country’s most treasured musical voices, Sir Dave Dobbyn, is about to embark on a regional tour of New Zealand, including Dunedin.

Sir Dave will perform at the Town Hall on November 5.

Through more than 45 years as a recording artists and hugely popular live performer, Sir Dave has helped shape the sound of music in New Zealand.

He was recognised with a knighthood in 2021 for his services to music and remains a New Zealand icon.

Diagnosed with Parkinsons in 2022, Sir Dave declared it was "business as usual". He continues to inspire with his unmistakable voice and presence on stage. — Allied Media