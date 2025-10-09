Fringe entries, grant applications open now

Now that the Dunedin Fringe team has finished delivering the Amped Music Project and NZ Young Writers Festival programmes for the year, it is now time to gear up for Dunedin Fringe Festival, 2026, set to run from March 12-22.

Registrations are now open to artists to step up and take part in presenting the annual celebration of creativity, experimentation and connection.

The Fringe Festival provides opportunities for people involved in anything from comedy, theatre and cabaret to visual art, dance as well as everything in between.

Any form of creative expression and any level of experience are welcome.

Applications for Fringe Artist Grants close on Monday, October 27 and the results will be announced on November 11.

Artist registrations for the Dunedin Fringe Festival will close on Sunday, November 30.

For more information, visit www.dunedinfringe.nz — Allied Media