Past, present, future of local art on display

One of the eye-catching works on display from this weekend in the Otago Art Society’s Spring Exhibition is Entropy’s Gait by Dunedin artist Katie Conklin. Photo: supplied

The Otago Art Society is looking to the past, present and future in its Spring Exhibition, which opens this weekend.

Held in collaboration with the Southern Heritage Trust as part of the Dunedin Heritage Festival, the exhibition on the theme "Past, Present, Future" will feature more than 100 artworks.

The exhibition, which opens to the public on Saturday and includes works by residents of Yvette Williams and Francis Hodgkins retirement villages.

It will also feature works by Halfway Bush School pupils, as part of the heritage festival connection.

The exhibition features artworks across a broad range of mediums, including including painting, printmaking, photography, sculpture, jewellery and textile arts.

Otago Art Society president Rose Shepard said "we are thrilled to have this unique partnership with Ryman Healthcare to showcase the artwork of their residents alongside works from our society members".

"The exhibition theme also reflects our place in Otago’s history, as we approach 150 years of the Otago Art Society in 2026."

The exhibition will be judged by Anita DeSoto and the prize winners will be announced at the opening awards night on Friday.

Throughout the exhibition, members of the public are encouraged to vote for the "people’s choice" award.

The Spring Exhibition will run until October 25 at the Otago Art Society galleries, first floor, Dunedin Railway Station.

Open daily, 10am-4pm.

All works are for sale.

