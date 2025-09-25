Bringing the jazz South

Popular jazz band Nairobi Trio will return to Dunedin next month, playing a show at the Regent Theatre’s Clarkson Studio on October 8. Photo: supplied

New Zealand jazz group Nairobi Trio are making their return to Dunedin, the second in two years.

Before 2020, the Nairobi Trio were regular visitors to Dunedin and, after a long hiatus, returned in 2024 to a particularly positive reception.

In a statement, a Nairobi Trio spokesperson said the group, which comprises Richard Adams (violin/vocals), John Quigley (guitar/vocals) and Aaron Coddel (double bass/vocals), always played to the crowd, bringing energy and fluidity to a wide-ranging repertoire.

The Nairobi Trio’s repertoire includes selected tracks from their 10 studio albums, including original material and reimagined jazz standards.

Described as "New Zealand's Favourite Jazz Entertainers", the Nairobi Trio tour the globe.

The group performs in all manner of settings and unique locations — village halls, theatres, clubs and festivals across New Zealand, Australia, Asia, the Pacific and Northern Europe.