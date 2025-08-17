Beercycle promises to pedal local brews

A Beercycle pictured during a recent trial run around Queenstown’s CBD. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Pedal-powered pub crawl business Beercycle is up and cranking on Queenstown’s streets.

Beercycle Ltd founder and CEO Nick Wilson says one of its beercycles is already doing practice runs around the CBD, and its first paid tour’s been booked for next weekend.

The company’s now got consent from Queenstown’s council for the venture.

The plan is for beercycles to carry up to 15 people, including a host/driver, and take punters on two-hour tours around the resort with stops at three or four local venues.

Wilson, who started with his first beercycle in Auckland nine years ago and has since expanded to Hamilton and Christchurch, reckons Queenstown’s going to be the best of the lot.

"There's so much to do, and everyone’'s in such a good mood.

"It’ll definitely be the most popular one."

He’s now waiting for the company’s liquor licence application to be approved so beer can be served on the beercycle — a first for Beercycle.

To that end, he’s in discussions with resort craft breweries Searchlight, Altitude and Crimson Badger.

"We're only going to be serving Queenstown beers — we want it to be a fully Queenstown-based experience.

"We could sell international beers, but why would you when some of the best beer in New Zealand is made in Queenstown?"

The tours will operate daily between 11am and 9pm.