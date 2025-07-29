Scaffolding put up at court building for maintenance

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Brazier Scaffolding workers erect scaffolding at the Dunedin District Court yesterday morning.

Ministry of Justice deputy secretary Kelvin Watson said the scaffolding was put up to replace and remediate guttering that had corroded or was damaged, while further scaffolding would be installed to undertake gutter cleaning and minor maintenance around other areas of the building.

"The ministry is taking this opportunity to remediate ageing guttering to prevent potential blockages and buildup of organic materials, ensuring the historical aesthetics of this building are maintained," Mr Watson said.

The estimated cost was expected to be $5798, and the work was expected to be completed by the end of August, weather-permitting.