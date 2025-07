PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

French bulldog Ruby casts a critical eye over winter maintenance work being done by the Dunedin BMX Club’s track manager Derek Jelgersma at Forrester Park yesterday.

Club president Paula Hansen said it was the offseason for the club, so it was a good opportunity to get some maintenance work done.

The club would be hosting an open day on September 13 for anyone keen to give BMX a go.